Alexa Bartell death: Suspects in Colorado rock-throwing death took “memento” photo

Recently, 3 youngsters from Colorado had been arrested for throwing rocks and different items at vehicles, in the end ensuing in the death of a 20-year-old lady named Alexa Bartell. According to court docket paperwork launched, the men even turned around again to take a photo of her automotive after it drove off the street. Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all 18 and residing in Arvada, had been arrested at their properties in a single day between Tuesday and Wednesday. They had been charged with first-degree homicide with excessive indifference.

Karol-Chik informed investigators that Koenig was once riding whilst Kwak was once the only throwing the rocks. After hitting Bartell, Kwak allegedly mentioned, “We have to go back and see that.” Kwak admitted to being the only throwing the rocks or even took an image of Bartell’s automotive for a “memento.” Bartell was once at the telephone with a pal when the incident happened, and her good friend discovered her fatally injured in her automotive.

According to the arrest affidavit, the kids have been throwing rocks at vehicles since no less than February, with a number of incidents connected to the men taking place at the evening Bartell was once killed. Two different drivers additionally suffered minor accidents that very same evening. A witness mentioned the suspects had been loading landscaping rocks right into a pickup truck however didn’t get in the truck with them. All 3 suspects are being held with out bond and due again in court docket Wednesday.