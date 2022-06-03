Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal forward to leave when contract expire at end of June | Transfer Centre News

Alexandre Lacazette will go away Arsenal when his contract expires on the finish of June, the north London membership have confirmed.

The 31-year-old joined the Gunners from Lyon in the summertime of 2017 and went on to attain 71 objectives in 206 video games in north London.

Nevertheless, the objectives dried up a little bit for Lacazette this season – he scored six in 36 video games – and he and Arsenal have now determined to go their separate methods.

A press release from supervisor Mikel Arteta posted on the membership’s official web site mentioned: “Laca has been a unbelievable participant for us. He is been an actual chief on and off the pitch and has been a vital affect to our youthful gamers.

“His dedication with us has been distinctive and we want him and his household success and happiness.”

Technical director Edu added: “An enormous thanks to Laca from everybody at Arsenal. He is been actually necessary for us. “He’ll all the time be a part of the Arsenal household and we want him effectively for every part sooner or later.”

The France worldwide made his identify at Lyon, the place he discovered the online 129 occasions, after coming via the academy on the French giants and he has been linked with a transfer again to the Groupama Stadium this summer season.

Which positions are Arsenal concentrating on?

Sky Sports activities Information reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

Arsenal are primed to have one other busy summer season. Lacking out on Champions League soccer might have an effect on spending plans, however there are areas Edu and Mikel Arteta will need to strengthen.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure within the final switch window means Arsenal are undoubtedly available in the market for a striker. The Gunners’ strike power is boosted by Eddie Nketiah being on the verge of signing a brand new contract this summer season.

With Alexandre Lacazette leaving, anticipate one or two new gamers to reach up entrance. Folarin Balogun has had a mortgage spell with Middlesbrough – anticipate him to return to combat for his place.

Arsenal are prone to attempt to get cash for ‘keeper Bernd Leno. His contract is up subsequent summer season and the membership have introduced in USA worldwide Matt Turner.

Arsenal have been the largest spenders within the Premier League final summer season and Arteta will likely be backed once more. Including high quality and depth is essential given they are going to be in 4 competitions subsequent season.

The place ought to your crew strengthen?

Arsenal: Centre-forward

The Gunners’ most urgent want for subsequent season is in assault. When your main marksman has the identical variety of objectives as bottom-placed Norwich, you already know there’s a drawback.

The problem isn’t in creating possibilities, the issue is in taking them. Arsenal ranked fourth for photographs, photographs on track and anticipated objectives (xG) this season, however ranked 11th for shot conversion.

This disparity locations Arteta’s facet 15th for xG differential, which measures the distinction between objectives and xG. A low xG differential suggests you’re lacking high-quality possibilities – solely Brighton, Leeds and the three relegated groups had a decrease xG differential than Arsenal.

The principle wrongdoer on this regard was Alexandre Lacazette, who scored simply two non-penalty objectives from 46 photographs and an xG return of 6.84. Solely Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo underperformed his xG by an even bigger margin this season.