Alice Coachman was the first African American woman to win an Olympic gold medal

March 10, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Alice Coachman was the primary African American girl to win an Olympic gold medal

Her victory was celebrated in London, however not within the segregated American south

March is all about celebrating womanhood, and all through the month we’ll be honoring influential ladies in historical past whose inspirational tales helped pave the way in which for feminine empowerment and progress. These advocates and pioneers have contributed unbelievable issues to not solely ladies’s historical past, however to the historical past of the US as a complete, and are an inspiration to younger women all over the place.Watch the video above to find Alice Coachman’s journey to changing into the primary African American girl to win an Olympic gold medal, and study extra concerning the athletic trailblazer’s life and profession.

