‘Alice’ star Keke Palmer says she was inspired by her character’s empowerment in the upcoming slave drama

Roadside Points of interest/Vertical Leisure

Although “a bit apprehensive” to hitch the slave thriller, Alice, Keke Palmer says it was her character’s empowerment that impressed her to tackle the function.

In an interview with ABC Audio, the Akeelah and the Bee star defined why she felt it was vital to participate in telling the based-on-true-events story of her character, Alice, an enslaved girl who escapes her proprietor and, alongside co-star Widespread, later seeks revenge.

“Once I first heard ‘oh, it is a slave film,’ I used to be undoubtedly a bit apprehensive as a result of I am used to 1 particular type or perspective that is portrayed in a historical past or a Black-American slave historical past narrative. And it normally doesn’t contain quite a lot of empowerment,” the 28-year-old actress stated. “However once I learn the script, not solely did I see the character Alice and the way she exists all through the movie was dynamic, but additionally it went in a spot of empowerment and hope and having religion and selecting and taking a maintain of freedom.”

The “movie of freedom” according to first-time director Krystin Ver Linden, takes viewers on an attention-grabbing journey, having launched an enslaved Alice on a 19-century Georgia plantation after which transporting her to the 12 months 1973. On a mission to repay her slave proprietor, Paul, performed by Jonny Lee Miller, Alice comes right into a redefined, empowered model of herself and vows to take again her dignity.

Palmer says she additionally discovered about Black historical past by being part of the movie and was on board to assist educate others on “issues taken out of the historical past books.”

“I feel after we perceive and study extra about these truths, they permit us to see the oppression that is nonetheless occurring immediately,” she stated.

Alice premieres in theaters March 18.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.