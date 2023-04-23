Alisa Mathewson, Florida mom, describes rescue after being held captive by estranged husband Trevor Summers: “I’d been pulled from hell”





Trevor Summers, a person from Florida, manipulated his youngsters into helping him in a faux reconciliation along with his estranged spouse, Alisa. Trevor even satisfied certainly one of his daughters to depart a window open in order that he may just input her domestic claiming he sought after to speak about rejoining the circle of relatives. Unfortunately, this used to be part of a heinous kidnapping, attack and tried homicide plot that went on for 55 hours. Alisa’s daughter did not know that the reconciliation used to be faux, and allowed Trevor into the home. Police officer Christopher Steele showed that Trevor entered the house during the window that the daughter opened.

Trevor used to be underneath a court docket order to stick away from Alisa, however he omitted it and broke into her space. He had satisfied his 14-year-old daughter, Arden, to depart the window open, telling her that he sought after to reconcile with Alisa. Arden sought after her circle of relatives to be reunited, so she agreed to lend a hand. Trevor’s meant strive at reconciliation used to be if truth be told a despicable act of manipulation that endangered the lives of all concerned.

Alisa’s ordeal started on March 11, 2017, within the early hours of the morning. She aroused from sleep to search out Trevor status over her dripping rainy. This used to be the starting of a 55-hour nightmare of kidnapping, attack and tried homicide. Alisa used to be petrified, as her husband had damaged a restraining order by getting into the home. Trevor had satisfied Arden to permit him to go into the home at night time, and communicate to his spouse.

Alisa and Trevor had first met in highschool in suburban Philadelphia in 1995, they usually began relationship 3 years later. They were given married in 2001 and had been keen to start out a circle of relatives. They ultimately had 5 youngsters, and Alisa lived her dream of being a stay-at-home mother. Unfortunately, through the years, Trevor become controlling and took over Alisa’s existence. Alisa could not put on what she sought after, have males on her social media pages, trip in a automotive by myself with a person, and could not keep up a correspondence with males rather than Trevor. She used to be slowly shedding her freedom and independence.

Despite having 5 youngsters with Alisa, Trevor did not stay trustworthy. He used to be repeatedly in monetary bother, arrested a lot of instances, and blamed his issues on others. Alisa used to be strolling on eggshells round him, and he become possessive after she requested for a divorce in 2016. He took her cellular phone and automotive, and held her in the home as his prisoner. Alisa contacted a home violence group, and simply as she used to be about to depart the home, Trevor burst during the door and attacked her.

Alisa controlled to flee together with her youngsters and sought shelter with a chum. Trevor, on the other hand, persisted to pursue her and display up at her doorstep. His possessive conduct escalated to a perilous degree, main him to kidnap, attack, and try to homicide Alisa throughout a faux reconciliation strive. The incident lasted 55 hours and led to irreparable injury to the circle of relatives. Trevor used to be ultimately arrested and dropped at justice.