Alisa Mathewson’s 55 hours of terror





On March 11, 2017, CBS News reported at the terrifying 55-hour ordeal that Alisa Mathewson persevered by the hands of Trevor Summers. According to Mathewson, Summers broke into her house by way of crawling thru an open window and proceeded to carry her towards her will. Over the direction of the following two days, she suffered repeated bodily attacks, together with two separate homicide makes an attempt and sexual attack.

This scary tale highlights the significance of staying vigilant about house safety and taking steps to give protection to oneself from doable threats. It additionally emphasizes the desire for survivors of home violence to obtain make stronger and assets to lend a hand them get better from trauma and rebuild their lives.

