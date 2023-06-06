Alissa and Elizabeth Meyers, Our Lady of the Lake University

SAN ANTONIO – Alissa and Elizabeth Meyers have a powerful bond that has observed them thru many demanding situations, together with the loss of family members and the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Recently, they earned their Master’s levels in social paintings from Our Lady of the Lake University.

Their instructional adventure started at Central Texas College, the place they earned their affiliate levels in combination and then went directly to earn their bachelor’s levels at Mary-Hardin Baylor. Eventually, they each made up our minds to pursue upper training in social paintings and selected OLLU for his or her Master’s levels because of the smaller magnificence sizes and non-public consideration.

Despite going thru college in combination, Alissa and Elizabeth have other spaces of focal point inside of social paintings. Alissa desires to paintings with homeless scholars, whilst Elizabeth is enthusiastic about sensible de-carceration and serving to households impacted by way of the legal justice machine.

After 5 instantly years of education, the two plan to take a destroy prior to pursuing a PhD in social paintings. Their choice to keep learning and rising, even in the face of adversity, is a testomony to their sturdy bond and shared values.

Congratulations to Alissa and Elizabeth Meyers on their spectacular instructional achievements and very best needs for his or her long run endeavors.

Copyright 2023 by way of – All rights reserved.