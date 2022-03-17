All-Black, all-female World War II battalion to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Smith Assortment/Gado/Getty Photos

(WASHINGTON) — The one all-Black, all-female battalion to serve in World Struggle II within the U.S. and in Europe is about to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan invoice on Monday.

The invoice, which was co-sponsored by your complete New Hampshire delegation, seeks to honor the 6888th Central Postal Listing Battalion, referred to as the “Six Triple Eight” — a gaggle of Black girls who raised the morale of tens of millions by sorting and routing mail for American service members and civilians in Europe and the US.

ABC Information has reached out to the White Home however it’s unclear when the ceremony will happen.

“We helped one another. We labored with one another,” retired Maj. Fanny Griffin McClendon, who served as a supervisor within the battalion, advised ABC Information final month after the Senate handed the invoice, which has now been signed into regulation by Biden.

Solely six members of the battalion are believed to be alive at this time, together with McClendon, who’s 101 years previous.

“It by no means occurred to me that we might even be thought-about for a medal of any form,” McClendon stated.

The battalion returned dwelling from the conflict with no fanfare, however some have been advocating for the ladies of “Six Triple Eight” to be honored for years.

“They by no means acquired a parade, they by no means acquired a salute,” stated Brenda Partridge-Brown, the daughter of Willie Bell Irvin, who served within the battalion.

Partridge-Brown advised ABC Information final month that she solely grew to become conscious that her mom was part of the battalion after a Google search 20 years after her mom’s loss of life.

“I am unable to clarify to you what I felt that day. My coronary heart nearly stopped,” she stated.

The battalion, which was created in 1944, ultimately included 824 enlisted Black girls and 31 officers from the Ladies’s Military Corps, the Military Service Forces and the Military Air Forces.

The battalion was created at a time when there was a scarcity of certified postal officers and mail was starting to pile up, in keeping with the U.S. Military Middle of Army Historical past.

For instance, in February 1945 in Birmingham, England, warehouses had been full of tens of millions of undelivered items of mail.

“Servicemembers seen that they weren’t getting mail from dwelling, and Military officers reported that the dearth of dependable mail supply was hurting morale,” per the U.S. Military Middle of Army Historical past, with a basic predicting that it might take six months to course of a backlog of mail, together with Christmas packages.

That’s when the U.S. navy turned to the Ladies’s Military Corps, which was created in 1943 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Solely white girls had been initially admitted, however following a push from first girl Eleanor Roosevelt and civil rights chief Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, Black girls had been ultimately admitted, though segregation continued, in keeping with the ACMH.

Following recruitment efforts, the “Six Triple Eight” battalion was created underneath the command of Maj. Charity Edna Adams, who would later change into a lieutenant colonel and alter her final title to Earley after getting married.

The battalion skilled at Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia, per ACMH, and set out on its first journey to Britain on Feb. 3, 1945.

The ladies endured troublesome working situations, together with intense chilly, and even confronted some cases of racial bias and sexist therapy, together with “hostility and rumors impugning their character unfold by each white and black male troopers who resented the truth that black girls had been allowed within the Military,” in keeping with the ACMH.

For Partridge-Brown, honoring the ladies and their contributions to their nation is lengthy overdue.

“It simply means the world to me to know that my mom’s service was not in useless,” she stated.

ABC Information’ Religion Abubey contributed to this report.

