‘All Black Folks Don’t Look Alike’: Twitter Responds To NBC Mislabeling Mickey Guyton As Jhene Aiko At Super Bowl

February 14, 2022
Before the Rams and the Bengals’ kickoff, NBC misidentified country singer Mickey Guyton as R&B sensation Jhene Aiko during Sunday’s preshow performance at Super Bowl LVI.

While Guyton was preparing for her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” she was labeled as “Jhene Aiko” during Aiko’s performance of “America the Beautiful.” Fifteen seconds later, the camera shifted to Aiko, who was singing, and a new caption correctly identified her as “Jhene Aiko.”

After Aiko concluded her soft rendition of “America the Beautiful,” Guyton went on to perform the national anthem right on schedule.

Though the ladies’ performances were admired by many, the mislabeling threw viewers for a loop. People immediately took to social media with their frustrations.

 

An NBC Sports spokesperson responded to the error on behalf of the broadcast network in a tweet:

“Leading into Jhene Aiko singing ‘America the Beautiful,’ we incorrectly showed Mickey Guyton and misidentified her before showing Aiko’s performance. We apologize to both artists for the error.”





