() All Def and Caffeine Announce the Highly-Anticipated Return of Roast Me: Season 5 and the Roast This Podcast | Press releases

(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)– All Def, a Tradition Genesis firm, as we speak introduced the highly-anticipated return of its coveted on-line comedy present Roast Me: Season 5. Created by L.A. director and musician Patrick Cloud, the present will likely be making its debut on social broadcasting platform Caffeine in an 8-event, interactive collection after a one-year hiatus resulting from COVID quarantine. The interactivity of the Caffeine platform will give the All Def group a chance to “be in the identical room” because the comedians and take part within the roasts themselves and have interaction with the expertise throughout the stay broadcasts—a primary within the comedy area.
Along with Roast Me: Season 5, All Def will broadcast a brand new collection, Roast This, a weekly roast of the most recent headlines in leisure and popular culture information every week from the preferred Roast Me comedians.
“We couldn’t have chosen a greater accomplice to be the house of Roast Me and Roast This resulting from their know-how and skill to assemble and construct communities,” mentioned Cedric J. Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Tradition Genesis. “Caffeine’s success with Final Rap League (URL) is one more reason we noticed a tradition match, as rap battles aren’t too removed from comedy roasts.”
Hosted by Brandon Lewis, the present will characteristic comedians together with Comedian CP; Kraig Smith; Boo Kapone; Billy Sorrells; Brent Taylor; David Lucas, and DoBoy.
Moreover, Roast Me: Season 5 will characteristic new expertise out of Atlanta together with Kelly KDubb; Ronnie Jordan; Lavar Walker; Chris Sett it off Jones; Navv Greene; Tyler Chronicles—and different shock movie star company.
About Tradition Genesis
Tradition Genesis is a media-tech firm targeted on remixing know-how for genuine city tradition and leisure. Based by former Apple government Cedric J. Rogers and VEVO, MLB Superior Media alum Shaun Newsum—we construct, develop and purchase digital media know-how and audiences. Primarily based in Los Angeles, Tradition Genesis is backed by Mucker Capital and betaworks. For extra data, go to www.culturegenesis.com.
About All Def
Owned by Tradition Genesis, All Def is a multi-platform digital media studio leveraging the cultural energy of Comedy, Hip-Hop, Poetry and Social Justice. We’re the biggest black-owned digital platform with over 15 million followers and 500M month-to-month views. We accomplice with probably the most proficient Black and LatinX content material creators to provide 24/7 genuine and entertaining content material for multicultural audiences. Go to https://www.alldefdigital.com/ for extra.
About Caffeine
Caffeine is a brand new type of broadcast firm targeted on the creation and distribution of stay, interactive content material. Our social broadcasting platform makes it easy for individuals to create their very own exhibits and watch new interactive content material with buddies. Caffeine has a zero-tolerance coverage for bullying, hate speech, and racism. Discover Caffeine within the App Store and Google Play. Be taught extra at www.caffeine.tv.
