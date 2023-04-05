All Information About Pueblo County Jail in Colorado

The Pueblo County Jail, which is in Pueblo, in south-central Colorado, houses male and female adult offenders who are either awaiting judgement or serving sentences for state-conducted misdemeanour and felony offences. According to an article from October 2018, the facility, which has garnered notoriety for supposedly overcrowded conditions, has a capacity of 509 beds but presently houses an average daily population of around 765 people.

The jail is an old institution and is located off Interstate 25 42 miles south of Colorado Springs. People can reach the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and holding facility by phone at (719) 583-6125 or in person at 909 Court Street, Pueblo, CO 81003.

1.Payment Bond in Pueblo Jail

Most people who are arrested in Pueblo are qualified for interim release from the county jail after making the required bond payment. The detainee has the choice of paying the bond themselves or having an acquaintance or relative do so on their behalf. The assets pledged as collateral for the bond act as a promise that the defendant will appear in court as planned. The money or property put up as a security will be forfeited if you don’t show up for court; it won’t be given back.

Bond payments can be paid in cash at the Pueblo County jail’s lobby window. However, if you’d prefer to work with a certified bail bondsman, Pueblo has a number of businesses that can offer this service for a charge. Online and regional phone directories both mention these bonding companies. The bond will typically need to be backed by security, such as real estate.

2. Phone Calls During Jail for Inmates

Inmates at Pueblo can take calls from lawyers or investigators but cannot accept calls from friends or family. Inmates have the option of placing collect calls or using disposable phone minutes. On the Securus website, users can set up accounts to pay for collect calls in advance or add money to an inmate’s calling account. This facilitates phone contact. Payment can be made using credit and debit cards.

It’s crucial to remember that all calls made by jail inmates are monitored and documented. Therefore, it’s imperative to refrain from saying anything that might damage the inmate’s case. Calls between inmates and their lawyers over the phone are not recorded, allowing for free communication.

3. Search For Inmate

You can reach the sheriff’s “Inmate Inquiry” page on their website if you need to find an inmate in the Pueblo County Jail. You can get a list of the present inmates by entering the first or last name of the prisoner into the database. The details offered include the inmate’s height, weight, date of birth, and any distinguishing tattoos, as well as their booking number at the prison, any associated charges, and the cost of their bail bond, if any.

4. Jail Visitation Information For Pueblo County

At the Pueblo County Jail, there are two visitation options: in-person visits in the jail foyer and remote video visits. (although in-person visits may be suspended due to COVID-19). All interactions, whether in person or via webcam, are monitored and recorded. During visits, it’s essential to refrain from bringing up the inmate’s legal situation or any other subjects that might have an impact on how the case turns out.

1.External(VIDEO CALL) Visitation

You must register and set up an account on the Securus website in order to visit a Pueblo inmate using off-site video contact. High-speed internet access and a computer equipped with a camera and microphone are requirements for this choice. There is also a fresh mobile app accessible. At least 24 hours must pass before a video visit can be arranged.

2. Visit at the Jail

Daily visitation hours at the Pueblo County Jail are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. You must sign up for an onsite visit at least 24 hours in preparation, either in the jail lobby or online at Securus. To start the visit, you will be given a pin code and a visitation location number. Three maximum visit for inmates per week.

5. Commissary Money for Inmates

The Pueblo County Jail provides inmates with the opportunity to purchase items from the commissary, which is delivered weekly. The available products include food, treats, hygiene products, and other items.

To fund these purchases, friends and family members can make deposits into the inmate’s cash account. Cash or money orders can be brought into the jail, or deposits can be made online using a credit or debit card. To set up an online account for making deposits, visit the Access Corrections website or call (866) 345-1884.

6. Policies of the EMAIL at the Pueblo Jail

To send mail to an inmate at the Pueblo County Detention Center, use the provided address and follow the guidelines for acceptable items. The jail staff inspects all inbound mail, and some things like food, books, and magazines are forbidden. Allowed items include the proper cards, letters, postcards, money orders, and photographs printed on photo paper. Plain envelopes devoid of any decorations or alien materials should be used.

Inmates can purchase writing materials from the commissary, but those without funds will receive a limited supply of paper, envelopes, and postage. If you would like to send a care package, you can order one through pueblopackages.com or by calling (800) 546-6283.

7. The environment at Pueblo Inmate

In Pueblo County Detention Center, inmates are treated with dignity and respect, with a focus on maintaining a safe and secure environment for all. The facility offers educational, health, and personal development opportunities, with 24-hour medical and dental treatment available. Inmates are classified by gender, offense category, and security risk, and assigned to maximum, medium, or minimum security housing areas.

Cooperative inmates can perform work duties that count towards good behavior and potentially reduced sentences. Due to overcrowding, some cells are triple-bunked, and inmates can report complaints using the sheriff’s incident report form, particularly for sexual harassment or assault threats. Pueblo County offers an adult diversion program to reduce overcrowding and outside agencies provide exiting inmates with access to various support services.