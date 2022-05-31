ALL NEW CHUCK E. CHEESE BRINGS MORE WOW TO SOUTH FLORIDA WITH MARKET-WIDE BRAND REMODEL

Company can expertise the fully reimagined Chuck E. Cheese places in Kendall, South Dade, Pompano Seashore, Boynton Seashore, West Palm Seashore, Pembroke Pines, North Miami, Dawn, Hialeah and Boca Raton, providing the newest know-how that includes new video games with various ability ranges for gamers of all ages, an interactive dance flooring and a 200-inch LED video wall.
With over 2 billion recreation performs per 12 months, Chuck E. Cheese presents among the latest and hottest arcade video games in the marketplace, permitting Company the chance to expertise, on common, 15 new family-fun video games at each South Florida location. The brand new light-up dance flooring doubles because the centerstage for Chuck E. LIVE reveals each hour on the half-hour, and presents the right setting to have fun birthdays, group occasions, graduations and add enjoyable to any day in South Florida.
The places additionally function up to date seating to accommodate bigger teams, full with charging stations to your units, to make it much more snug to take pleasure in your loved ones’s favourite menu objects – contemporary baked pizza, wings, salad bar and desserts.
“Each one of many South Florida Enjoyable Facilities are actually totally upgraded and our friends can benefit from the thrilling new expertise that takes Chuck E. Cheese to the following degree for household enjoyable,” stated CEC Leisure Chief Advertising and marketing Officer Sherri Landry. “With new video games, the interactive dance flooring, an immersive video wall and reside reveals, our re-imagined places are the world’s solely kid-focused arcades the place households can collect and make reminiscences for a lifetime.”
To have fun the brand new Enjoyable Facilities, all 10 South Florida places will host the first-ever Chuck E. Cheese dance-a-thon on Wednesday, June 1, from 4-7 p.m. Company who check out the brand new interactive dance flooring will probably be entered for an opportunity to win an unique VIP Play Band, which permits for a whole 12 months of limitless recreation play. The winners will probably be chosen on Thursday, June 3.
As a part of the festivities, all South Florida places will host a month-long fundraiser beginning June 1 for Little Smiles Florida to help its mission of bringing smiles to youngsters throughout South Florida. All through the month, friends can spherical up their purchases to the closest greenback and donate the distinction. Chuck E. Cheese will match the greenback quantity (as much as $5,000) that friends elevate and can current Little Smiles Florida with a donation in July.
To search out the closest reworked location, go to places.chuckecheese.com/us/fl.
