All of the bills passed

State lawmakers in Tallahassee wrapped up this yr’s legislative consultation Friday morning. Many of the bills passed, together with some that the governor has already signed into regulation, had been arguable. The regulation handled the entirety from new abortion restrictions, gun rules, crackdowns on crime and the value of pharmaceuticals.

Republicans had no drawback getting their method. After the November elections, Republicans received supermajorities in each chambers, which means Democrats had little or no energy to forestall bills that suited the agendas of the governor and GOP lawmakers.

These bills have already been signed into regulation:

A brand new six-week abortion ban coming only a yr after the governor signed a 15-week abortion ban that is nonetheless being challenged in courtroom

Permitless elevate of hid firearms. You not desire a allow in Florida.

Major adjustments with the dying penalty. Unanimous jury suggestions are not required, and that will be challenged in courtroom. Plus, the dying penalty is now on the desk for the ones convicted of kid rape with irritating elements

Stiffer consequences for fentanyl sellers and restrictions on pre-trial detention

School voucher enlargement way source of revenue limits had been got rid of

A invoice to take a look at and decrease prescription drug costs

Tort reform way it is going to be more difficult for belongings house owners to sue their insurance coverage firms

State pension price range might be keeping off funding in firms which can be guided by way of environmental, social and governance insurance policies

More than $700 million in incentive cash has been put aside for reasonably priced housing

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been touring the state in fresh weeks, signing invoice after invoice into regulation. He has stated the legislature was once going to hide a ton of flooring and now not be slowed by way of considerations raised by way of Democrats and different critics of some conservative and culturally-sensitive measures.

Here’s what he stated after each chambers adjourned: “If you look on issue after issue we jointly worked together to tackle this stuff head-on. I mean, clearly, we are very fortunate to be in the free state of Florida. We see people want to invest here. It’s a good place to do business. All of these other things. And our economy has outperformed the nation consistently over the last many years.”

Here are the bills on their technique to the governor’s table:

In passing the historical $117 billion funds, which integrated $1.4 billion in tax-free buying groceries vacations and everlasting tax breaks for shoppers, the best query now’s: how a lot of that funds might be vetoed by way of the governor?

In a remark, Democratic Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani reacted to the consultation’s finish, calling it “a session from hell” for abortion rights, LGBTQ+ equality, immigrant rights and collective bargaining in Florida.

“We did see success with Florida’s state budget, including securing funding for Central Florida and in establishing a permanent tax break on children’s diapers and adult incontinence products,” Eskamani stated. “We also stopped new corporate tax breaks from becoming law and eliminated what would have been the canceling of certain majors and minors in Florida’s universities and colleges. Now that session is over, we must bring our righteous fight for Florida families back to our districts and prepare for what will no doubt be another tough legislative session in 2024.”

