All the Biggest Updates From May

Might has come to an finish, and meaning we’re one month nearer to soccer season. For the Dallas Cowboys, the expectations are excessive after successful the NFC East final yr and shedding their playoff recreation in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers after a mishap on the ultimate play of the sport. It has been almost 30 years for the reason that Cowboys have gained or performed in a Tremendous Bowl, and whereas they’ve a proficient staff, in addition they know that something lower than a Tremendous Bowl this yr can be thought-about a disappointment.
“When y’all hear what seems like—over these Los Angeles hills—once you assume they received considered one of these mountain lions with its tail caught, that is me screaming into my pillow for not being in that Tremendous Bowl,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this year. For the reason that Cowboys began taking part in in 1960, they’ve gained 5 Tremendous Bowls, 10 convention championships and 24 division titles. Their eight Tremendous Bowl appearances are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos for the second most Tremendous Bowl appearances in historical past. Here is a have a look at all the largest information and updates from the Cowboys in Might.
Draft Board Revealed
#Cowboys followers can name Dallas FO ‘idiots.’ However as normal, you’ll be able to’t actually name #JerryJones and Co. ‘liars.’ https://t.co/LTJ0PYvMeT
— fishsports (@fishsports) May 4, 2022
Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones turned heads on the finish of April when he flashed the staff’s draft board to the media throughout a post-draft press convention. It was in early Might when followers started dissecting the draft board and seeing who the Cowboys had No. 1 on their checklist.
Jerry Jones Accident
Sources say Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones has been launched from the hospital & is dwelling resting comfortably.
Jones was checked into Parkland hospital tonight after a minor accident, however that was performed on the insistence of police, per sources.
“He’s all good,” VP Stephen Jones mentioned.
— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 5, 2022
In early Might, Jones was concerned in a automobile accident and was transported to a hospital within the Dallas space. The excellent news is the accidents weren’t collection and the 79-year-old was again dwelling shortly thereafter.
Cowboys Schedule
Replace your lock display screen with our 2022 schedule. ⭐️📲#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gFWKSLlMgo
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022
The NFL launched its schedule for the 2022 season, and the Cowboys can be featured on a nationwide stage a number of occasions. It begins on Sept. 11 when the Cowboys tackle Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night time Soccer. And the staff’s annual Thanksgiving Day recreation can be in opposition to the New York Giants on Nov. 24.
Lack of a Household Member
Larry Lacewell, the #DallasCowboys‘ longtime Director of Faculty and Professional Scouting, passes away. Learn extra under.
Previous/Current | @JohnDeere
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 18, 2022
The Cowboys misplaced considered one of their very own this month when Larry Lacewell, the staff’s longtime director of school and professional scouting died on the age of 85. Lacewell started working for the Cowboys in 1992 and was with the staff till 2005. He helped the staff win three Tremendous Bowls within the 1990s.
Joint Practices
The Dallas Cowboys are anticipated to have some aggressive practices at coaching camp after saying they are going to have joint practices with each the Chargers and Broncos.
Offseason | #DallasCowboys
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 19, 2022
The Cowboys can be working carefully with two groups throughout camp. The staff will maintain joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. “These practices give you a chance to get a number of high quality work performed and decrease the chance that you just clearly need to undergo to play in preseason video games,” Cowboys McCarthy mentioned final yr about becoming a member of practices.
Former Cowboy Sounds Off
Former Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders went after Nick Saban who mentioned Jackson State paid high recruit Travis Hunter $1 million in NIL offers to play for the college. Sanders fired back and said: “They overlook I do know who’s been bringing the bag and dropping it off,” Sanders mentioned. “I do know these things. I am not the one you wish to play with in the case of all of these things.”