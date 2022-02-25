ALLBLK “Double Cross” Season 3 Exclusive Clip

An ALLBLK collection has debuted a brand new episode and BOSSIP’s acquired an unique first look.

As beforehand reported, “Double Cross” focuses on the vigilante surprise twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who resolve to take issues into their very own palms after a sudden rise of intercourse trafficking of their neighborhood. Haunted by their previous, the twins set down a path of their distinctive model of justice.

After cracking the case and discovering the offender behind the sex-trafficking ring that wreaked havoc on their“The Heights” neighborhood, Erica and Eric are again in season three they usually’re even joined by their long-lost sister Robin [Judi Johnson].

Within the newest episode of “Double Cross”, Eric and Erica are alongside their little sister however they’re not having household bonding—they’ve acquired greater, way more grotesque issues to deal with.

Robin and Erica are attempting to determine learn how to get rid of Bunny’s physique after Robin “handles” her for capturing DeAndre.

Now a often unphased Erica is grossed out, not by the physique, however by her brother who reveals up whereas in the course of “dealing with” some different sort of enterprise.

“Don’t contact me, I don’t know the place your palms have been,” says Erica when Eric places a hand on her shoulder. “Yeah, you don’t wanna know…” says Eric with a smile.

Little sis Robin nevertheless is unamused.

“Wait a minute, in order that grosses you out—however chopping up useless our bodies doesn’t?” asks Robin. “I’m confused…”

Watch the Cross twins and their little sis have a conflict over useless our bodies under.

The newest episode of “Double Cross” is streaming NOW on ALLBLK.