Allen mall shooting: How Collin County Medical Examiner handled

The mass capturing on the Allen Premium Outlets over the weekend compelled many of us to spring into motion — from first responders to the group of workers on the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What was once as soon as an place of job that tested one murder each two to 3 weeks needed to maintain 9 homicides in at some point.

“We have to put our emotions aside and have to do our job,” stated Dr. Keng Su. Su has been the executive clinical examiner for the county for handiest 3 months.

Su informed WFAA that he was once wrapping up an post-mortem on Saturday when a box agent walked into his place of job and informed him in regards to the mass casualty match in Allen.

The 9 our bodies, which incorporated the shooter, had been taken from the mall and transported seven miles to the clinical examiner’s place of job in McKinney.

Collin County Commissioner Susan Fletcher and several other others had been additionally thrust into motion to assist friends and family of Aishwarya Thatikonda.

Thatikonda, an engineer from McKinney, was once one of the most 8 sufferers of the capturing. Fletcher and different native town and Collin County workers helped expedite an advanced procedure to get her frame again to her house nation.

“You’ve got parents back in India who just want their daughter home. They want to bury their daughter,” stated Fletcher.

The strategy of clinical exam, demise certificate, and consulate popularity of trip can take as much as 3 days. With the assistance of more than one other folks, they had been in a position to finish it in simply 12 hours.

“It was so important to me to do everything I could and implore everyone in my circle to do everything they could,” Fletcher stated. She additionally praised the efforts of county clerk Stacey Kemp who helped with the method.

According to Su, his activity naturally comes with “emotional and mental suffering” for him and his group of workers, even though he can not speak about explicit circumstances.

“It is so hard to do my service to the shooter because you’re angry too. We are human beings. But it’s not my job to judge,” Su stated.

Su recommended his group of workers, together with examiners, box brokers, and techs, who’ve been operating 12 to fourteen hour days since Saturday.

To take his thoughts off paintings, Su has been immersing himself in TV displays. He has 3 youngsters of his personal.

Despite the emotional toll, Su and his staff in the end really feel sorry for the households of the sufferers and hope to do them justice with their paintings.