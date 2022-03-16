Allen Media Group Announces Partnership for HBCU GO and SWAC

Byron Allen and Allen Media Group’s (AMG) free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO — the main media supplier for the nation’s 105 Traditionally Black Schools and Universities (HBCUs) — is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Convention (SWAC).
This primary-ever partnership grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights to premier NCAA Division I HBCU convention sporting occasions.
Starting with the autumn 2022-23 season, the free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO will distribute programming for the SWAC throughout all sports activities, together with soccer, basketball, volleyball and Olympic sports activities. The partnership will embody stay protection of over 2,000 SWAC video games and occasions. A few of these video games and occasions can even air on AMG’s free-streaming digital platforms theGrio, Native Now and Sports activities.TV, in accordance with a press release.
“Among the world’s best athletes have come from, and proceed to play and coach for, these glorious Traditionally Black Schools and Universities. These HBCUs will proceed to ship historic occasions comparable to sports activities icon and coach Deion Sanders signing the primary general prospect within the class of 2022 five-star cornerback Travis Hunter — making this a really wonderful league,” mentioned Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of HBCU GO mother or father firm Allen Media Group.
“I respect SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland for partnering with us to ship over 2,000 sporting occasions and interesting content material on each gadget 24/7 worldwide.”
“We’re extraordinarily excited to companion with the Allen Media Group and HBCU GO,” mentioned SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.
“This partnership will probably be a game-changer for our league together with the 12 member establishments that we serve. The flexibility to showcase our sports activities applications throughout such all kinds of multimedia and digital platforms will undoubtedly take SWAC sports activities programming to the subsequent stage whereas offering our followers and supporters with unprecedented entry to SWAC occasions in all of the sports activities that our league presently provides.”