Allen Premium Outlets shooting: NFL player Kyler Murray reacts

The Allen Police Department has showed that the gunman answerable for the capturing at Allen Premium Outlets used to be killed on the scene. The incident has left a minimum of 9 folks injured, who’ve been transferred to within reach hospitals for remedy.
The tragedy has surprised the neighborhood with many distinguished figures expressing their sympathy and sending their condolences. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who attended Allen High School, took to Twitter to precise his horror on the tournament and introduced his assist to someone affected. He additionally wondered why this type of horrific tournament needed to occur, asking “When is this s–t gonna stop?”
This is sickening. Prayers to the mass capturing sufferers in Allen, Texas.
If there’s anyway I will be able to assist the ones suffering from this tragedy please let me know.
When is that this shit gonna forestall?
Seattle Seahawks Safety Steve Terrell, who additionally attended Allen High School, requested his fans to wish for town and the sufferers.
Please pray for town of Allen and the sufferers on the outlet mall as of late. Such a tragedy 😔
Washington Commanders operating again Jonathan Williams, who’s an Allen, Texas local and likewise attended Allen High School, expressed his unhappiness on the news and requested for prayers for the households affected.
Man horrible news in my place of origin. Praying for the households!
Detroit Lions player Levi Onwuzurike, who grew up in Allen and attended Allen High School, referred to as the tragedy “senseless” and prolonged his prayers to the sufferers and their households.
Praying for Allen and the entire folks and households affected 🙏🏿 So mindless
