Allen Premium Outlets shooting | wfaa.com





Law enforcement companies are responding to a shooting incident that took place on the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas on Saturday afternoon. The incident reportedly took place round 3:30 p.m. on the buying groceries heart situated at 820 W. Stacy Road.

Residents within the house were urged to avoid the neighborhood as the placement is these days being investigated. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office disclosed that there’s a minimum of one shooter concerned within the incident, however additional main points have now not but been disclosed.