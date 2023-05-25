Allen Premium Outlets To Reopen May 31

On Tuesday, May 16, Allen Premium Outlets removed a community-built memorial to honor the May 6, 2023, mass shooting victims. Now, along with the announcement of the mall reopening next week, the retailer revealed it began planning a permanent memorial for the victims.

According to the mall’s site, Allen Premium Outlets will reopen its doors on May 31, three weeks after eight people were killed and seven others injured in the shooting. As previously reported by Local Profile, the retailer managers told business owners and tenants that they are waiting for funeral services to be completed before reopening.

Since the May 6 events, in addition to the growing memorial where people bright flowers, stuffed animals and notes to cope with the loss of eight people, over the past two weeks the community gathered to pay its respects and say goodbye in several vigils and demonstrations.

“As we prepare to reopen Allen Premium Outlets, we do so with deep gratitude for the compassion and goodwill of so many,” reads the company’s statement. “As we remember the victims, their families and all who loved them, plans for a permanent memorial have begun.”

While the mall will resume its operations from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays, the announcement advised customers to check with each retailer before visiting, as stores will be able to set their own hours to accommodate their needs and resume operations at their own pace.

According to NBCDFW, a mall spokesperson said retailers and center employees have been uplifted by the outpouring of compassion from the Allen community. “To the Allen Police Department, APO security professionals, other first responders, our retailers and employees, and all who helped, thank you,” continued the announcement. “Together, we truly are #AllenStrong.”

No further details regarding the new memorial have been released by Allen Premium Outlets.

Related