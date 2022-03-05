Allen Robinson free agency 2022: Landing spots, projected contract, prediction for Bears wideout

With the Chicago Bears hiring a new general manager and a new head coach, this could be the offseason Allen Robinson finds a new NFL home. Perceived to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Robinson has suffered through years of inconsistent quarterback play, which has limited his potential. Robinson recorded two 1,000-yard seasons in four years with the Bears, but a change of scenery would likely be beneficial for him.

Below, we will break down everything you need to know about Robinson and his journey through free agency. From potential landing spots to projected contract, we have it all. We also will keep a running list of all articles written on CBSSports.com that have to do with Robinson at the very bottom. Let’s jump in.

Salary cap figures come from Over the Cap

Potential landing spots



Indianapolis Colts : The Colts need a quarterback, but also should add a wide receiver. Allen Robinson will come very expensive, but he could end up being the best free-agent addition this offseason even with the hefty price tag. He has three total seasons over 1,000 receiving yards despite virtually never having a good quarterback. Obviously that hurts the Colts’ case as a potential new home, but they have the money and the need. T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal could be playing for new teams next year.

: The Colts need a quarterback, but also should add a wide receiver. Allen Robinson will come very expensive, but he could end up being the best free-agent addition this offseason even with the hefty price tag. He has three total seasons over 1,000 receiving yards despite virtually never having a good quarterback. Obviously that hurts the Colts’ case as a potential new home, but they have the money and the need. T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal could be playing for new teams next year. New England Patriots : Bill Belichick went out and was aggressive in free agency last offseason. He needs to do that again — except with the wide receiver position. Giving Mac Jones a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver is important for his development, and Robinson is also a playmaker that can elevate this offense to another level.

: Bill Belichick went out and was aggressive in free agency last offseason. He needs to do that again — except with the wide receiver position. Giving Mac Jones a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver is important for his development, and Robinson is also a playmaker that can elevate this offense to another level. Cleveland Browns : Odell Beckham Jr. is long gone and things are, shall we say “weird” with Jarvis Landry right now. Why not make him happy again by bringing in yet another talented teammate that just wants to win games. Adding another receiver this offseason is something the Browns should consider. They have to be sure Baker Mayfield is their guy before giving him an extension.

: Odell Beckham Jr. is long gone and things are, shall we say “weird” with Jarvis Landry right now. Why not make him happy again by bringing in yet another talented teammate that just wants to win games. Adding another receiver this offseason is something the Browns should consider. They have to be sure Baker Mayfield is their guy before giving him an extension. Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins are projected to have the most cap space entering free agency, and they have a new offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel. They have the money to go out and pair Jaylen Waddle with a bonafide star. You can never have enough weapons, and this is something that could expedite McDaniel’s transition to his new role as well as Tua Tagovailoa’s development.

The Dolphins are projected to have the most cap space entering free agency, and they have a new offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel. They have the money to go out and pair Jaylen Waddle with a bonafide star. You can never have enough weapons, and this is something that could expedite McDaniel’s transition to his new role as well as Tua Tagovailoa’s development. Philadelphia Eagles : Robinson played his college ball in Pennsylvania, so maybe this could be a return to his roots? Robinson was born in Detroit, but he probably isn’t prioritizing the Lions as a landing spot. The Eagles have a legitimate weapon in DeVonta Smith, a fun deep threat in Quez Watkins and a disliked first-round pick in Jalen Reagor. There’s a spot for Robinson if the Eagles want to give chase.

: Robinson played his college ball in Pennsylvania, so maybe this could be a return to his roots? Robinson was born in Detroit, but he probably isn’t prioritizing the Lions as a landing spot. The Eagles have a legitimate weapon in DeVonta Smith, a fun deep threat in Quez Watkins and a disliked first-round pick in Jalen Reagor. There’s a spot for Robinson if the Eagles want to give chase. Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys are reportedly going to release Amari Cooper, and then have Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup looking for new deals. “America’s Team” likes to swing for the fences, and the Cowboys could be in the market for a top receiver if things go awry in free agency when it comes to their wide receiving corps.

Projected contract

According to Spotrac’s market value tool, Robinson is projected to sign a four-year, $65,504,836 contract. That carries an AAV of $16.3 million, which would rank 10th in the NFL. Spotrac arrived at this figure by examining the extensions Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, Robert Woods and Courtland Sutton signed while being around the same age as Robinson (28).

Prediction

We predict Robinson signs with a new team in free agency. Predicting that new team at this point feels a bit like a crap shoot, but the Patriots are an intriguing landing spot. Robinson is now a veteran who wants to feel comfortable with his coaching staff and his quarterback situation. New England has one of the best head coaches of all time in Bill Belichick, and a prospective franchise quarterback who improved as his rookie season went on, as he was even selected as a Pro Bowl replacement.

Free agent timeline

2022 NFL free agency WR market: Projecting contracts, logical landing spots for Davante Adams, other veterans

“Allen Robinson has been starving for viable quarterback play. Between his time with the Jaguars and Bears, the veteran receiver has played alongside subpar quarterbacks, which only makes his success in the league that much more impressive. He has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, but the 2021 campaign — a year in which he played under the franchise tag — was a down year statistically. Robinson played in 12 games for the Bears and caught just 38 balls for 410 yards. Outside of the 2017 season where Robinson was limited to just one game, those numbers are the lowest of his career.

“That said, Chicago was in the bottom third of the league in pass attempts this season, and the combined completion percentage at quarterback was just 61.3%, so he wasn’t exactly put in an ideal situation. Robinson has the talent to be a No. 1 receiver in an offense. More than most pass catchers on this list, I would expect Robinson to carefully pick his next landing spot and pair himself with what will likely be the most talented quarterback he’s ever played with.”

Read more from Tyler Sullivan’s breakdown on the wide receivers in free agency, here.