Allen, Texas food truck business relocates to Garland mall

Boardwalk Bites Food Truck, a small business primarily based in Allen, Texas, had a difficult time prior to now week and a part. The tragic mass capturing that happened on May 6 within the Allen Premium Outlets mall, the place the food truck normally operates, pressured the mall to shut down. Additionally, the mall’s transient closure led to a loss of consumers and business for small corporations, together with the Boardwalk Bites Food Truck, forcing it to close down quickly. Caitlin Pitalo, the business spouse of the crew, and her body of workers had to maintain this opposed scenario.

According to Pitalo, “It definitely impacted us by having to shut down. We are very thankful to have been able to move.”

To get their business up and operating once more, the Boardwalk Bites crew had to act rapid. They grew to become to social media to ask group contributors for concepts relating to relocation. Their landlord stepped up in a large means and instantly introduced them a brief location at Firewheel Town Center in Garland, about 16 miles clear of the Allen outlet mall. Despite the gap, the group is appearing up to enhance their business.

“Just like us, we would like to pop out to enhance them and provides them our cash to lend a hand them live on,” stated Valerie Kernan, a small business proprietor in Richardson.