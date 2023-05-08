Allen, Texas, mall shooting victims: What we know so far

Families and officials are releasing the names of the eight people killed at a Texas mall Saturday by a gunman, who authorities identified as Mauricio Garcia. A police officer who was at the mall in Allen for an unrelated call killed the shooter, officials said.

Two young sisters, Daniela Mendoza and Sofia Mendoza, died in the rampage at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, according to a message to families from Superintendent David Vinson of the Wylie Independent School District. Daniela Mendoza was in fourth grade and Sofia Mendoza was in second grade at Cox Elementary in Sachse, Vinson said.

Principal Krista Wilson described the girls as “rays of sunshine,” according to Vinson. Their mother, one of the seven other people hurt in the shooting, was in critical condition, the superintendent said.

A 3-year-old boy, James Cho, and his parents, Cindy and Kyu, were also killed, John Jun, a co-founder of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Korean American Coalition, confirmed to CBS News. The couple’s older son survived the shooting.

Christian LaCour, 20, was also among the deceased victims, his father confirmed to CBS News. LaCour was working as a security guard at the mall on Saturday.

Christian LaCour was identified as one of the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, was also among the deceased, a family representative confirmed to CBS Texas. She was from India working at a general contracting business based in Frisco.

“Our community has just been hit, and it hurts,” Allen Mayor-elect Baine Brooks said during a vigil Sunday.

Saturday’s rampage came just over a week after five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were shot and killed in Cleveland, Texas. According to authorities, Francisco Oropeza went into a neighbor’s home and opened fire after he was asked to stop shooting his gun late at night while a baby was trying to sleep.

Trending News