Alligator attack victim in Florida was ‘missing 3 limbs’ when found, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Sean McGuinness, the victim in what’s believed to be a deadly alligator attack in Florida, possible suffered a ugly demise, based on new information from police.

A spokeswoman for the Largo Police Department mentioned that when McGuinness was discovered in Taylor Lake final week, “he was ​observed to be missing three limbs.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers say they’re nonetheless investigating the 47-year-old’s demise, however it’s possible the alligator or alligators concerned in the attack are nonetheless in Taylor Lake.

“A contracted nuisance alligator trapper removed two alligators from the area,” FWC mentioned in a press release. (*3*)

Steve Sperry tells WFLA that he usually noticed McGuinness in the water at Taylor Lake. Last week it was confirmed the person had beforehand been warned multiple times to remain out of the water. It’s believed he usually entered the water to retrieve discs that have been misplaced in the lake by close by disc golfers.

“We had spoken with him and asked him about the danger associated with going in the water and he had said if you show [alligators] some kind of mutual respect they have a relationship with you,” mentioned Sperry.

Sperry mentioned McGuinness had even named among the alligators in the lake.

“He named the big one, the 10-footer, Willy,” Sperry mentioned.

Despite the hazards, Sperry mentioned McGuinness didn’t have any issues going into the water.

“He seemed fearless with it. He said, ‘We have a relationship. I don’t bother them, they don’t bother me,’” Sperry recalled.