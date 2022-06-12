Alligator attack victim in Florida was ‘missing 3 limbs’ when found, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Sean McGuinness, the victim in what’s believed to be a deadly alligator attack in Florida, doubtless suffered a ugly demise, in line with new information from police.

A spokeswoman for the Largo Police Department stated that when McGuinness was discovered in Taylor Lake final week, “he was ​observed to be missing three limbs.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers say they’re nonetheless investigating the 47-year-old’s demise, however it’s doubtless the alligator or alligators concerned in the attack are nonetheless in Taylor Lake.

“A contracted nuisance alligator trapper removed two alligators from the area,” FWC stated in a press release. (*3*)

Steve Sperry tells WFLA that he typically noticed McGuinness in the water at Taylor Lake. Last week it was confirmed the person had beforehand been warned multiple times to remain out of the water. It’s believed he typically entered the water to retrieve discs that had been misplaced in the lake by close by disc golfers.

“We had spoken with him and asked him about the danger associated with going in the water and he had said if you show [alligators] some kind of mutual respect they have a relationship with you,” stated Sperry.

Sperry stated McGuinness had even named a number of the alligators in the lake.

“He named the big one, the 10-footer, Willy,” Sperry stated.

Despite the risks, Sperry stated McGuinness didn’t have any issues going into the water.

“He seemed fearless with it. He said, ‘We have a relationship. I don’t bother them, they don’t bother me,’” Sperry recalled.