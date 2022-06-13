Alligator interrupts golf game by grabbing golfer’s ball on Florida course

NEWYou can now take heed to Fox News articles!

An alligator in Florida determined to affix a game of golf and the second was caught on video.

Golfers who have been enjoying at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida, have been joined by the gator, who picked up considered one of their golf balls in its mouth.

In the footage, one of many golfers explains: “Adam just hit the green and a gator just had the ball in his mouth. He just spit it out.”

As the digicam will get nearer to the reptile, the alligator may be seen selecting up the golf ball with its mouth.

“Chase him closer to the hole so that way your ball – have him just drop it in the hole,” the golfer says within the clip.

The clip ends with the alligator strolling away, nonetheless carrying the golf ball in its mouth.

The video was shared with FOX 35 Orlando by Mike Harb, in accordance with the outlet.

Warmer climate means alligator mating season, FOX 35 reported, which suggests gators are venturing into extra areas the place they don’t belong.

Last month, a 6-foot alligator was faraway from elementary college property in St. Cloud, Florida.

That identical week, police in South Carolina additionally eliminated an alligator which was discovered close to a faculty.

