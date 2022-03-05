Ally Kostial murder: Inside her college life and evidence in the case

Stacy Wasenius Photography

Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, a St. Louis, Missouri, native, dreamed of attending the University of Mississippi. The 21-year-old was studying marketing and hoped to work in the fashion industry after graduation. It’s where she made many friends, taught fitness classes and was part of the golf club. Her life was cut short on July 20, 2019, when a fellow University of Mississippi student shot her dead at a desolate fishing camp about 30 miles from campus.

Living a dream Cindy Kostial

Besides being a school steeped in tradition, history and football, Ally Kostial thought the University of Mississippi would be the perfect backdrop to meet a companion for life, according to her mother Cindy Kostial.

College friends Morgan Hull

Morgan Hull, center, and and Elizabeth Brick, right, are just two of the many friends Ally Kostial made in college. They say Ally, left, had a bubbly and fun personally that drew people in.

A love for fitness Cindy Kostial

Ally Kostial, left, had a wide range of interests and was involved in many activities on campus. She was a yoga and Pilates instructor and was also part of the school’s golf club.

A love of flowers Cindy Kostial

From a young age Ally Kostial loved flowers. Her mother, Cindy Kostial, says one of the reasons Ally wanted to go to the University of Mississippi was because of the many flowers around campus.

Meeting Brandon Theesfeld Ally Kostial/VCSO

In the fall of 2016, Ally Kostial met Brandon Theesfeld, from Fort Worth, Texas. He was also a student at the University of Mississippi. Ally’s friends say Ally and Brandon had an on-and-off romantic relationship, but were never officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Summer school Ally’s memorial page/Facebook

In the summer of 2019, Ally Kostial was a rising senior. She stayed behind in Oxford, Mississippi, to take classes — but school exams were not her main concern. A long thread of text messages discovered through Ally’s Apple Watch, and later through phone records, revealed Ally may have been pregnant and she wanted to meet with Brandon Theesfeld in person to discuss what to do.

A possible pregnancy Lafayette County DA’s Office

Brandon Theesfeld mostly ignored Ally Kostial’s texts, say her friends, but when he did text back, he was clear and concise about his decision. He did not want a child and wanted Ally to terminate the pregnancy.

Surveillance video released Handout

On Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:52 p.m., Ally Kostial was seen on surveillance video leaving a bar in Oxford Square. Investigators say she got in an Uber and went home alone.

The remote fishing camp CBS News

According to prosecutors, on July 20, 2019, at around 1:28 a.m., Brandon Theesfeld picked up Ally Kostial from her apartment and they drove together to an abandoned fishing camp at Sardis Lake.

The dark drive CBS News

The drive to the location where Brandon Theesfeld took Ally Kostial is dark and desolate and it takes about 45 minutes to get there from Oxford. According to the grand jury report, someone in the area reported hearing gunshots while walking their dog sometime between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.

Ally’s purse Lafayette County DA’s Office

At around 10:30 a.m. on July 20, 2019, a deputy found Ally Kostial’s body while patrolling the area. Ally’s purse was found on the side of the road with her school ID and her driver’s license inside.

The crime scene Lafayette County DA’s Office

Prosecutors say Ally Kostial was shot at least nine times. According to the grand jury report, there were 11 shell casings at the crime scene. Defense attorney Anthony Farese says one of the shots Brandon fired was toward the lake.

A suspect from the start Kery Clay

Once police confirmed Ally Kostial’s identity, they immediately started calling her friends to ask about possible suspects. The name “Brandon” kept coming up. When investigators got a hold of Brandon Theesfeld on Sunday afternoon and asked him to speak to them about Ally, they say he made up excuses not to come in, but assured them he would meet with them Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Vanity license plate: TAK3IT Lafayette County DA’s Office

On Monday July 22, 2019, after Brandon Theesfeld failed to show up at the police station, investigators obtained an arrest affidavit under exigent circumstances and started tracking his phone. The location data revealed Brandon was driving away from Oxford, Mississippi, toward Memphis, Tennessee. Authorities released a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Brandon’s vehicle. His pickup truck would be easy to identify: it featured a license plate with the phrase “TAK3IT.”

Brandon Theesfeld caught Lafayette County DA’s Office

About two hours later, with the help of the Memphis Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force, Brandon Theesfeld was arrested without incident at a gas station.

In custody Lafayette County DA’s Office

A police dash cam recorded Brandon Theesfeld being taken into custody.

The murder weapon Lafayette County DA’s Office

Inside Brandon Theesfeld’s truck, Memphis Police found a .40 caliber gun matching the kind that was used in Ally Kostial’s murder. Brandon was extradited to Lafayette County, Mississippi.

Confession or suicide note? Lafayette County DA’s Office

Evidence presented to a grand jury included a letter Brandon Theesfeld wrote on the weekend of Ally Kostial’s murder. It was discovered in his apartment. In the letter Brandon wrote, “I’ve always had terrible thoughts. Those thoughts have been fueled by cocaine and alcohol.” He continues, “I think this is the end for me. I’m either going to prison or going to die.”

Brandon Theesfeld indicted WREG

On August 30, 2019, a grand jury indicted Brandon Theesfeld on a capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.

A guilty plea CBS News

The trial was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. On August 27, 2021, Brandon Theesfeld pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A cautionary tale CBS News

Brandon Theesfeld’s mother, Kery Clay, asked their attorney Tony Farese to share these words with “48 Hours”: “When I heard Brandon was being spoken to by the police, I still had no single thought it could be him … now, after two years and knowing more of the details of their relationship I am heartbroken for every person this impacts and crushed that our son did not share with us any of the turmoil he was trying to manage … I encourage every parent to regularly sit down with their children, teenagers, young adults, and discuss with them that there will never be anything too big, too complicated, too out of control that they cannot tell you about. We will always pray for the family and friends of Ally Kostial.”

Life in prison Mississippi Dept. of Corrections

Brandon Theesfeld will serve his life sentence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary known as Parchman.