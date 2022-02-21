Alo Ties Home Run Record in Win

HOUSTON — Oklahoma is officially Home Run University. Two Sooners are tied atop the NCAA career home run leaderboard.
Senior Jocelyn Alo hit career blast No. 95 in OU’s 8-0 run-rule victory Sunday over Texas State to tie fellow OU great Lauren Chamberlain. It took Alo just two pitches into her first at-bat of the game to hit the record-tying homer, a day after she hit four long balls to bring her within one.
“It was pretty crazy,” said Alo. “Coach (Gasso) calmed me down through the whole process. This was a hard thing to do, but I’m just trying to enjoy every moment that happens. It’s even sweeter when I get to hug my family after. My family got to be here to experience it, so it was pretty cool.
“Hopefully next weekend, if it happens my mom will be there as well and my grandparents and it’ll be even more special.”
Alo hit the 95 mark in 215 games and 634 at-bats, reaching the record in less games than Chamberlain (220) and anyone else in the all-time top 10. Chamberlain registered 607 at-bats in her career, hitting home run No. 95 in her last career at-bat.
The reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year has blasted seven home runs in the early 2022 season and will look to break the record next weekend in Palm Springs, Calif., when the Sooners play five games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Coincidentally, with her record-tying home run Alo broke the Oklahoma program record for RBIs. Her two-run shot brought her career total to 256, breaking a tie with Chamberlain (254).
“It’s very meaningful,” said head coach Patty Gasso. “She had a tremendous weekend. I worried about her a little bit, cause right from the start (of the season) she’d been pressing. To see her let loose this weekend and tie it was tremendous. I love Lauren, she’s got my heart and she knows it, so it’s not bittersweet, it’s just a celebration of Sooners. That’s what this is about.
“I believe it (No. 96) will happen in Palm Springs and we’ll have a lot of fans out there to be able to witness it. It’s not just about the Sooners, it’s a moment in softball history. Any time you break records, it’s huge. It’s a great celebration for our sport.”
As a team, the Sooners (10-0) went yard four times in the game, marking the third straight game OU has hit four. Oklahoma totaled 16 home runs on weekend.
Alo and fellow super senior Taylon Snow hit homers in the first inning, while sophomore Tiare Jennings hit one in the second and senior Grace Lyons walked it off in the bottom of the fifth. All four blasts on the day were two-run shots to bring the final to 8-0 in five innings. It marked OU’s sixth-straight run-rule victory.
In the circle, sophomore Nicole May collected her third win of the season. May struck out five batters in 4.0 innings pitched, surrendering two hits and no walks to the 14 batters she faced. Freshman Jordy Bahl finished the game, going one inning and striking out one of the three Bobcats she faced, giving up no hits or walks.
On the year, Oklahoma is outscoring opponents 95-2 and have not allowed an earned run. The Sooner offense has blasted 25 home runs and the pitching staff has struck out 86 batters.
Oklahoma makes its return to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, Calif., next weekend, Feb. 25-27. The Sooners matchup against Cal State-Fullerton, Long Beach State, No. 9/11 Arizona, No. 18/15 Tennessee and Utah.
All games are available to watch on FloSoftball and can be heard on The Franchise 2 (103.3 FM/1560 AM) in Oklahoma and nationwide on the TuneIn app with OU play-by-play announcer Chris Plank on the call.
