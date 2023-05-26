Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin on her record-breaking 88th world cup win





Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin not too long ago accomplished her 88th world cup win, surroundings a brand new file within the recreation. To speak about this milestone, she joined anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell on “CBS Evening News”.

As an achieved athlete, Shiffrin’s achievements have made her a notable determine within the world of snowboarding. Her win is a testomony to her willpower and difficult paintings. It could also be an inspiration to many aspiring athletes.

