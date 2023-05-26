Texas

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin on her record-breaking 88th world cup win

May 26, 2023
BC_Reporter

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently broke the record for most world cup wins with her 88th victory. She spoke with Norah O’Donnell, anchor and managing editor of ” Evening News” to discuss her accomplishment. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Activate now to be the first to know.

