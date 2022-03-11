Altitude Trampoline Park Hits New Heights, Names Amy Phillips President

ATLANTA — Bringing lively, indoor leisure and enjoyable to households throughout America with its Leap Life!℠ mantra, Altitude Trampoline Park introduced that it has named Amy Phillips to the function of president, in accordance with a launch.
Promoted to co-lead the corporate’s strategic franchising part with CEO Mike Rotondo, a key focus for Phillips shall be increasing the corporate’s management and company assist group because the model prioritizes rising its presence. Moreover, her oversight will proceed to incorporate strategic advertising, model messaging and franchise improvement, whereas main the cost on improvements in digital and in-park experiences, visitor choices and vendor partnerships. She’s going to retain her chief advertising officer title as nicely.
“Over time, I’ve had the prospect to hone in on the core of what makes the household leisure business so exhilarating for friends throughout the nation,” stated Phillips, who has 20-plus years of expertise working with worldwide household leisure manufacturers together with Pepsi, Dave & Buster’s World Headquarters, Predominant Occasion Leisure, Drive Shack and most not too long ago Altitude Trampoline Park.
“On this new function, I look ahead to pushing the boundaries of our visitor expertise and evolving with our rising company group to assist our franchise community in new and profound methods.”
Phillips joined Altitude Trampoline Park in 2020, and shortly rose by the ranks to Chief Advertising Officer. She sprang into motion with main brand-wide initiatives corresponding to Altitude Trampoline Park’s broadly profitable membership program, which drove double-digit gross sales will increase in 2021 in comparison with 2019 at a number of collaborating areas. Her work additionally has resulted in overarching, firm altering initiatives like a partnership with the American Coronary heart Affiliation in addition to a name heart to streamline occasion and social gathering reserving.
Her advertising and model activation prowess solely grew over the course of her profession as she repeatedly created and delivered high-flying outcomes by all kinds of campaigns, together with one which earned her nationwide recognition because the American Advertising Affiliation’s “Marketer of the 12 months” in 2012.
“Amy has already made a big affect on the model’s leads to her time as CMO, and I look ahead to the outcomes she’s going to drive as our President”, stated Rotondo, who joined the corporate as CEO in late 2019 to architect the Altitude Trampoline Park development initiative.
“Her community of business sources is unparalleled and her expertise speaks for itself. Along with her on the forefront of our strategic development plans, we are going to solely additional solidify our standing because the main indoor leisure idea for lively household enjoyable now and within the years to return.”
Along with her inspiring, energetic spirit infused into the enterprise, Altitude has soared to new heights and overcome pandemic-induced challenges, uniquely positioning the model to succeed in its aim of increasing to 100 parks within the subsequent 12 months. Already, new parks are bounding onto the horizon in engaging markets corresponding to Cincinnati, Ohio, Lawrenceville, Ga., the Pittsburgh suburbs and Tallahassee, Jacksonville Seaside and Bradenton, Fla. These new areas will profit from Phillips’ and the Altitude Trampoline Park management group’s persistent efforts to replace gear, introduce new sights, refresh concessions companions and create further income streams.
“Altitude Trampoline Park is all about serving to our younger friends have the time of their lives whereas constructing confidence in themselves,” continued Phillips.
“I couldn’t be extra motivated to be part of constructing our model to the following stage.”