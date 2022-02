An Alto ISD sophomore died Tuesday after he collapsed during a basketball game.

The Alto High School sophomore, Devonte “Vonte” Mumphrey reportedly collapsed in the second quarter during a game against Mount Enterprise on Tuesday, February 8, Tyler, Texas news station KETK reports. Attempts to revive Mumphrey were unsuccessful, according to the Jacksonville Progress.

It’s not clear why Mumphrey collapsed on the court. Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West released a statement Tuesday but did not provide further information out of respect to the family and the student’s privacy.

Mumphrey also played football for Alto High School and was an athlete on the rise, the Jacksonville Progress reported.

This is the second time an Alto High School student collapsed and died while playing sports. In October 2015, Cam’ron Matthews collapsed on the sideline during a football game. He died at the hospital a day later.