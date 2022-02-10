Alyssa Doesn’t Want To Move In With Chris On ‘Married At First Sight’

What…is….happening….here?!

Married At First Sight fans are fuming over another cringey moment featuring a certain bride’s “SINGLE At First Sight” antics.

As previously reported Alyssa has been raising eyebrows on #MAFS season 14 by not giving her husband Chris a chance immediately after meeting him at the altar.

Alyssa told her groom that they “just don’t vibe” instead of just saying that she was unattracted to him, and essentially suggested that they enjoy their honeymoon as friends. Eventually, her frustrated spouse confronted her for “not putting in an effort” during their marriage but Alyssa denied it and gaslit Chris on camera.

On Wednesday’s episode of #MAFS, things got even more cringey between the “incompatible couple” after producers urged Alyssa to actually talk to her husband during a tennis match. That’s when the subject of them moving into their #MAFS apartment came up and Alyssa made a WILD statement.

According to Alyssa she feels “uncomfortable” living with Chris, but she’d LOVE to move into the apartment alone so she can continue to be a part of the MAFS “experience” and “hang out with her girls”; fellow brides Jasmina and Katina.

“I don’t feel like it’s fair to not be able to live there,” said Alyssa while noting that she’s feeling “robbed.”

Alyssa this isn’t summer camp. You’re not here to make friends. You’re here to be in a MARRIAGE #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/q37jYTt3Sb — nirda 🤎 (@adriwatchestv) February 10, 2022

Alyssa, this show is called “Married at First Sight” not “Friends at First Sight”. You are supposed to be with your spouse and if you can’t agreed with that, then go back and still be single! The experts are not doing their jobs! #MAFS #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight — Kiki Jasimine (@kiki_jasimine) February 10, 2022

Alyssa later reiterated her desire to move in alone to a producer who reminded her that she’s on MARRIED At First Sight, not “SINGLE At First Sight.”

“Llike I love the other girls and I want to be a part of it with them…and so, If they all are like, last minute, ‘Oh, want to come over?’ I can’t just come over,” Alyssa tells the producer while holding back tears. “Okay but the whole point of this is to move in with your spouse,” responds the producer. “Like why is that fair that I get to not live there?!” Alyssa argues. “I don’t want to live with you because we’re not compatible! Why is that fair?!”

Are we watching the same show as Alyssa? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/pZjBIkNVG6 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) February 10, 2022

Chris remained relatively calm throughout his wife’s shenanigans even as Alyssa ranted nearby about him “not being kind” and even suggested that he had “aggressive hand gestures.”

But when Alyssa suggested that instead of living as husband and wife, she and her spouse should “take turns” and share the Boston apartment separately, Chris had had enough.

“You could move into the apartement for the first half and I could move in for the second half,” said Alyssa in front of the other couples. “I had not heard that strategy,” said a tight-lipped Chris. “That’s not something I’m interested in. I love all of you, but I didn’t come here for you guys. I’m either all IN or I’m all OUT,” he added while noting that he wants to see Alyssa actually put in effort to their marriage.

Good for you, Chris!

Chris just needs to see effort! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/5SuTPDMMnq — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) February 10, 2022

Chris’ unwillingness to bend OF COURSE upset “really good person” Alyssa and another gaslighting moment ensued while viewers watched in horror.

Do you think Alyssa is on #MAFS for the right reasons? pic.twitter.com/AlBt67y9AT — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) February 10, 2022

Can you believe Alyssa REALLY thinks she can move in separately from her husband on MARRIED At First Sight?

#MAFS got the wrong Chris for Alyssa. Should have matched her with this Chris #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Fy3gh1sHsQ — Charlie Turner (@simplegirls4ct) February 10, 2022

So Alyssa wants to move into the free apartment but Chris can’t live there just so she can still be on the show? #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/cAwBCBQRoZ — Stephanie (@stephiiee___) February 10, 2022

Later, on the #MAFS After Party, Chris actually spilled a whoooooole tea kettle about a shocking behind-the-scenes moment that happened immediately after he married Alyssa.

Hit the flip for that.