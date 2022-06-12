Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month: A time to highlight common stigmas, misconceptions people have about the disease

MIAMI – During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is highlighting common stigmas and misconceptions people have about the disease and different dementia.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, six million Americans live with the disease.

Dale Rivard was identified with gentle cognitive impairment 5 years in the past. He was 59 and a prosecutor.

“The first six months is when I deteriorated quite a bit. It has affected my speech a lot. As the years have progressed, my short term memory is about the same,” he stated.

Dale and his spouse Marianne need different people to know what it is like residing with early-stage Alzheimer’s and different dementia.

“You get that diagnosis and it’s pretty devastating,” Dale stated. “There’s two ways to go. You can say I’m done. I mean, it’s so easy to sit in front of the tv turn it on and wait to die, you know, or you can still fight and keep active.”

Monica Moreno with the Alzheimer’s Association stated the purpose is to scale back the stigma and isolation sufferers really feel.

“When people hear the word Alzheimer’s disease, they immediately think of someone in the end stage of the disease. But the reality is that individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease are still vibrant and can engage and live quality lives,” she stated.

Dale and Marianne journey and spend time with household.

“When we were both working, we hardly went anywhere except on vacation, but now he’s all mine,” Marianne stated.

And they sing with a refrain for people with dementia and their caregivers known as “The Unforgettables.”

“I have problems speaking. Now when I sing, there’s nothing. I could be in my high school choir all over again, you know, it is just wonderful,” Dale stated.

Other households say they need people to know you can ask an individual how they’re doing and never their caregiver. Talking round somebody with early-stage disease could make them really feel extra remoted and alone.