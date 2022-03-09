Amanda Bynes talks conservatorship court date in new Instagram account

Bynes in 2013 – Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

Amanda Bynes has launched an Instagram account, and so far has only one post, but it gets right to the point: She wants out of her conservatorship.

In a brief, selfie-shot message that was posted Monday, the former The Amanda Show star says, “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

The court date to which she was referring is what’s known as a “capacity declaration” under California law. As previously reported, Bynes wants her health records updated regarding her mental health, a necessary first step to terminate her mother’s control over her financial and other affairs.

Bynes’ mother, Lynn, was put in charge temporarily following a 2013 incident in which Bynes reportedly started a small fire in a neighbor’s driveway After the driveway incident, Bynes was placed on a temporary psychiatric hold. The conservatorship was reinstated in 2014, the same year Bynes, now 35, revealed she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Recently, Amanda’s attorney, David A. Esquibias, told People, “She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

Bynes wears thick-framed glasses during the brief message, which also shows off a ring in her nose and a small black heart she’s apparently had tattooed on her left cheek. Her hair is also dark, turning to silver-grey halfway down its length.

Amanda’s one and only post, tagging several entertainment outlets, has apparently blocked any comments but as of Wednesday morning had over 6,200 views. Her profile page also says “check back for updates on new fragrance!” alluding to a perfume her attorney explained the fashion-minded actress been working on recently.

