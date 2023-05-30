Amanda Hicks Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

The our bodies of a Florida trainer, Amanda Hicks, and her fiancé have been came upon in their house through police on Saturday morning. Law enforcement officers suspect that the person stabbed and shot Hicks prior to taking his personal lifestyles. Police are nonetheless learning the time frame main as much as the invention of the our bodies, however proof issues to the person making an attempt to touch a circle of relatives member at the night time prior to his suicide. The 26-year-old Hicks, who labored as a trainer in the native Martin County School District, used to be discovered together with her child lady within sight; the child used to be unhurt and has since been positioned in the care of a circle of relatives member.

The faculty’s important knowledgeable the group of workers referring to Hicks’ tragic passing. However, the involved authority hasn’t launched some other information but. Martin County School District Superintendent, Laurie J. Gaylord launched a observation providing condolences and toughen: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Ms. Amanda Hicks, who was part of our MCSD family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Grief counselors will be available for students and staff at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School, from Tuesday, September 8th, until further notice.”

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is not naming both of the events at this second. According to police spokespeople, the couple lately moved to Port St. Lucie, and there used to be no prior involvement with cops. Police officials got here to their Northwest East Torino Parkway house on a welfare test request from a circle of relatives member and came upon the 2 deceased adults inside of. Through a sliding door, officials noticed an toddler crying inside of a crib. The police entered the home, and after taking the child lady from the premises, they discovered that neither grownup used to be alive.