Amanda Seales Reacts to Being Snubbed From ‘The Real’s’ Farewell Episode

Because the discuss present The Actual ends, the present gave particular shoutouts to all of its hosts—previous and current. However one former host wasn’t included.
Actress/comic Amanda Seales took to Instagram on Sunday to name out The Actual for seemingly snubbing her from the farewell episode thumbnail picture that highlighted all of the present’s co-hosts.
“So apparently The Actual of their finale episode did promo and I’m not featured on this thumbnail and I’m not featured within the finale episode both,” Seales stated within the quick video clip.
“I’ll have one thing to say about that later,” she stated with fun. “Ooh, youngster, I need to actually be out right here simply shaking the desk.”
The Insecure star used “impolite” to caption her response video.
Seales stop the present in 2020 after simply six months of internet hosting, Pop Tradition reports. On the time of her exit, the tradition commentator posted a video confession explaining why she determined to go away the internet hosting gig.
“I didn’t renew it, as a result of it doesn’t really feel good to my soul to be at a spot the place I cannot communicate to my folks the way in which they must be spoken to,” Seales stated on the time.
“And the place the folks which might be chatting with me in despairing methods aren’t being dealt with…I’m not at an area the place as a full Black lady I can have my voice and my co-workers even have their voices and the place the folks on the prime aren’t respecting the need for Black voices to be on the prime too.”
The actress was chosen to switch singer Tamar Braxton, an authentic co-host on the present, who was fired in 2016. Seales was provided a full-time position after guest-hosting a couple of episodes.