Front Page

‘Amari Cooper is Gone’: Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumor Mill – And What Amari Says

February 25, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


FRISCO – Is Amari Cooper “gone”?

Within the aftermath of Dallas’ upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Wild Card Weekend, social media has been abuzz with hypothesis concerning the Cowboys way forward for Amari Cooper.

“This crew will likely be nothing such as you simply noticed in 2021,” Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan stated just lately. “(Group COO) Stephen Jones is aware of that. It’s why Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott) and Amari have been unhappy in put up sport.”

And this: “I really feel like Amari Cooper’s gone,” 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt wrote. “That’s only a sense I get; no person’s instructed me that.”





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram