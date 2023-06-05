Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for 2015 GMC Yukon stolen in May

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is providing a reward for information associated with a 2015 silver GMC Yukon reported stolen in early May.

The robbery of the SUV used to be reported on Monday, May 1 from the 1400 block of Amarillo Boulevard East in Texas. The car is a 2015 silver GMC Yukon with Texas registration code quantity RBY-4834 and the closing six digits of the VIN are 219238.

If somebody has any information at the stolen SUV or the whereabouts of the car, they’re recommended to name Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. Anonymous guidelines may also be submitted throughout the P3 Tips app. A reward of as much as $1,000 can be awarded to somebody with information resulting in the arrest and/or the restoration of the stolen assets.