Amarillo Police investigating Monday evening armed robbery

On Monday evening, there used to be a robbery incident within the comfort retailer positioned within the north of Amarillo, as in line with the information equipped through officers of the Amarillo Police Department. At round 8:12 p.m., the dept gained a choice in the case of an armed robbery at a comfort retailer on Amarillo Boulevard East. Upon arriving on the scene, bystanders reported that two males in darkish clothes and mask entered the shop and demanded cash at gunpoint.





The suspects got an undisclosed sum of money and fled the shop on foot. It used to be discussed within the authentic liberate that nobody used to be harm all the way through the development. The violent crimes unit of the Amarillo Police Department is recently investigating the incident. If somebody has any information pertinent to the case, they may be able to record it throughout the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, seek advice from the Crime Stoppers website online, or obtain the P3 pointers cell software.