Amarillo police are searching for the general public’s help in finding a fugitive accused of unlawful possession of a firearm. 40-year-old Kale James Friemel is being sought by way of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, and by way of the Texas Pardon and Parole Violation for possession of a managed substance.

Friemel is described as being 5 toes 11 inches tall, weighing 150 kilos, and having hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you might have any information about his whereabouts, please touch Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

A praise of $300 can be given to someone whose tip ends up in his arrest. Your cooperation is very much preferred in serving to to deliver this fugitive to justice.

