Amazon is closing its bookstores and 4-Star stores to focus on grocery

Amazon is closing all of its physical bookstores, Amazon 4-Star locations and mall pop-up kiosks as the world’s largest online retailer narrows its brick-and-mortar push to the grocery sector.

”We’ve decided to close our Amazon 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores and focus more on our Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and Amazon Style stores and our Just Walk Out technology,” the company said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

“We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies, and we’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon.”

Amazon has 24 book stores, 33 Amazon 4-Star and nine mall pop-up kiosks. The company had plans to open another 16 4-stars locations and one of those was at Southlake Town Square.

The retailer also had plans for a store at the Galleria Dallas, according to a state filing.

Amazon has a 4-Star store at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco that’s been open since 2019. There’s only one other 4-Star store in Texas in The Woodlands Mall.

There are two bookstores are in Austin at the Domain Northside and at the Baybrook Mall in Friendswood near Houston.

Whole Foods Market is the company’s biggest physical presence and Amazon has been opening its own separate grocery stores. When Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 the Austin-based grocer had 460 total stores in U.S., Canada and U.K. Now Whole Foods operates 506 U.S. stores in 43 states, plus 14 in Canada and 6 in the U.K.

The company also operates a number of cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores.

