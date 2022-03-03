Amazon names Texas colleges participating in its free tuition benefit

Amazon has named 140 U.S. colleges including nine in Texas where hourly employees can take classes and pursue a degree as part the company’s plan to increase the education levels of its worblackchroniclece.

Amazon has said it will spend $1.2 billion to provide free tuition benefits to more than 300,000 employees by 2025. The largest U.S. online retailer said Thursday that it has expanded the colleges where it has established a relationship for its employees.

Amazon’s hourly workers in Texas can pursue a Bachelor’s degree at these schools:

Alamo College

Austin Community College

Dallas College

Houston Community College

Lonestar College

Tarrant County Community College

Texas State University

University of Texas at Dallas

University of North Texas

Eligibility for the employee tuition program kicks in after 90 days of employment. Education benefits also include industry certificates, English language classes and high school completion programs.

Amazon has more than 70,000 employees in Texas, including 37,000 employees in Dallas-Fort Worth, according to an economic impact report it released last summer.

Walmart is the biggest employer of hourly workers to extend college tuition benefits to all employees. Traditionally, companies have offered tuition benefits to salaried workers, but the burden of student debt has led major employers to rethink how education benefits are awarded. Other companies such as Taco Bell and Disney Co. have added such benefits.

In 2018, Walmart originally asking workers to kick in $1 a day towards costs. Last year, Walmart said it would cover the full cost of tuition and books for its 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club workers in the U.S.

Target followed in 2021 with a program for its hourly workers and said it would spend $200 million over the next four years.

Twitter: @MariaHalkias

Looking for more retail coverage? Click here to read all retail news and updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and more newsletters from The Dallas Morning News.