Amazon to build affordable housing near transit stops

SEATTLE — Amazon mentioned Tuesday it would spend greater than $120 million to construct affordable-housing models near transit stations close to Seattle and Washington, D.C, the newest instance of a tech firm making an attempt to handle the reasonably priced housing disaster critics say the business has exacerbated.

Amazon mentioned it’s working with Sound Transit and the Washington Metropolitan Space Transit Authority to assemble a complete of 1,060 houses close to 4 public transit websites. The Washington state websites are in SeaTac and Bellevue. The opposite websites are Maryland within the cities of New Carrollton and School Park.

Amazon is constructing out one other company hub in Arlington, Virginia, and is increasing operations in Bellevue, close to its Seattle headquarters.

“We all know that our funding in these areas brings many financial alternatives for residents within the area, however we additionally acknowledge that this development wants to profit everybody in the neighborhood,” Catherine Buell, director of the Amazon Housing Fairness Fund, mentioned in an announcement.

That funding comes from a dedication Amazon made in January 2021 to launch its Housing Fairness Fund, a $2 billion initiative to protect and create 20,000 reasonably priced houses.

Microsoft has mentioned it would spend no less than $750 million towards reasonably priced housing within the Seattle space following years of complaints that the tech increase had worsened the issue as salaries within the sector and housing costs escalated.