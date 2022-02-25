Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old last seen in Fort Worth, police say

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning for 11-month-old Concord Rodriguez. (The Fort Price Police Division )

Regulation enforcement officers issued an Amber Alert Friday morning for an 11-month-old woman last seen in Fort Price.

Concord Rodriguez was last seen in the 13500 block of Little River Street, close to Alta Vista Street, round 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Concord is believed to be together with her non-custodial father, 26-year-old Lancelot Dawkins and could also be in hazard, police stated.

Dawkins could also be driving a white Jeep Wrangler, however police didn’t have a license plate quantity.

Concord is Black, 26 inches tall and weighs 30 kilos. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen carrying a yellow and brown onesie, police stated.

Anybody with info on the Amber Alert can name Fort Price police at 817-392-4222.