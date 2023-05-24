Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old missing teen in north Houston

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old woman who went missing in Houston.

Marisol Avila disappeared on Monday, May 22, at round 9:23 a.m. She was once remaining noticed close to Marshal Middle School in the 1110 block of Noble Street.

According to officers, Marisol is 4 toes 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 kilos. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was once remaining noticed dressed in a black blouse, blue denims, and black footwear.

Authorities are looking for a tan 1990 Subaru Forester with TX plates in connection to Marisol’s disappearance.

If you might have any information relating to Marisol’s whereabouts, please touch the Houston Independent School District Police Department at (713) 892-7777.