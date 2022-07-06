AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, who was possibly abducted

JUPITER – An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, who was possibly abducted.

Reyes-Hernandez was final seen at midday on July 2 within the 100 block of 4 Street in Jupiter.

The suspect has been recognized as 19-year-old Oliver Ramos.

Authorities stated the 2 know one another and that Ramos has a historical past of verbal abuse.

Reyes-Hernandez was sporting a black hooded sweater, a black-and-yellow T-shirt, mild blue denims with rips and black high-top Adidas sneakers.

Ramos was final seen sporting a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, mild blue denims with rips, black socks and black-and-gold sandals.

The two could also be touring in a more recent mannequin darkish minivan with tinted home windows, which was pushed by an unknown feminine together with an unknown male within the passenger seat.

They are believed to be within the Atlanta space.

