AMBER Alert: McGregor PD searches for two missing girls

MCGREGOR, Texas — The McGregor Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two missing teenagers.
Emilee Solomon and Aysha Cross, each 14 years outdated, have reportedly been missing from McGregor since June 29, in line with Amber Alert discover printed early Monday morning.
Solomon is described as a 5-foot-1, white feminine with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 175 lbs. Cross is described as a 5-foot-2, white feminine with black hair, hazel eyes, weighing 105 lbs.
The alert additionally notes that the suspect and car description is presently unknown however that regulation enforcement officers imagine the kids are in grave or instant hazard.
Anyone with information concerning this abduction is requested to contact McGregor Police Department.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link