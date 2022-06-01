Amber Heard posts statement minutes after verdict announced in defamation case: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.”

Minutes after a jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages and Amber Heard $2 million of their defamation lawsuit, Heard posted an announcement on Instagram.

The jury determined Heard was responsible for defaming Depp in an op-ed printed within the Washington Submit. Additionally they determined Depp was responsible for an announcement his legal professional made calling Heard’s claims of home violence a hoax. Whereas it was a blended verdict, Depp was awarded extra money, and Heard stated she felt “disappointment” within the consequence.

“The frustration I really feel at this time is past phrases,” Heard wrote in her statement. “I am heartbroken that the mountain of proof nonetheless was not sufficient to face as much as the disproportionate energy, affect and sway of my ex husband.”

The 36-year-old stated she is much more disillusioned in “what this verdict means for girls,” calling it a “setback.”

“It units again the clock to a time when a lady who spoke up and spoke up might be publicly shamed and humiliated,” she stated. “It units again the concept that violence towards girls must be taken critically.”

“I imagine Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to miss the important thing difficulty of Freedom of Speech and ignore proof that was so conclusive that we received within the U.Okay.,” Heard stated. In 2020, Depp sued the Solar newspaper and its father or mother firm within the U.Okay. after it printed an article that known as him a “spouse beater,” BBC Information reviews.

In that case, Heard gave proof to the court docket and a judged in the end dominated the article to be “considerably true,” saying he discovered 12 of 14 alleged incidents of home violence occurred.

In her assertion in regards to the current case, Heard stated she was unhappy she misplaced. “However I’m sadder nonetheless that I appeared to have misplaced a proper I assumed I had as an American – to talk freely and brazenly.”

The dramatic trial started in Fairfax, Virginia in April. Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million over the op-ed, printed in The Washington Submit in December 2018. Within the op-ed, Heard described herself as “a public determine representing home abuse.” Depp’s attorneys say he was defamed by the article despite the fact that it by no means talked about his identify.

Each Depp and Heard alleged of their testimony the opposite had abused them, presenting a number of items of proof and calling a number of witnesses to the stand.

Following the decision, Depp additionally posted a statement on Instagram, writing, “The jury gave me my life again.”

Trending Information