Amber Heard says Johnny Depp’s lawyer “did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues”



Amber Heard’s legal professional Elaine Bredehoft on verdict and what’s subsequent 06:30

Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave throughout a contentious six-week libel trial in opposition to former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has “always told the truth.”

“That’s all I spoke. And I spoke it to power. And I paid the price,” Heard mentioned in her first post-verdict interview, two weeks after a jury awarded Depp greater than $10 million and vindicated his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her.

WATCH: In half one in all this unique interview, @SavannahGuthrie sits down with Amber Heard to speak about the defamation trial in opposition to ex-husband Johnny Depp. pic.twitter.com/LpgiISgv0F — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 14, 2022

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His legal professionals mentioned he was defamed by the article though it by no means talked about his title. Though the jury sided with Depp, Heard was additionally awarded $2 million over her declare that one in all Depp’s attorneys defamed her.

“To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard instructed NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, in an interview airing Tuesday and Wednesday. “I made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth.”

Depp, who has not but performed a formal interview about the case, has mentioned the verdict “gave me my life back.”

When referring to Depp’s authorized staff, Heard mentioned, “His lawyer did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues.”

The verdicts introduced an finish to a televised trial that supplied a window into a unstable marriage and each actors emerged with unclear prospects for his or her careers.

On TikTook, Instagram and Twitter, the overwhelming majority of feedback criticized Heard. She known as the social media frenzy that surrounded her case “unfair.”

“This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through,” Heard mentioned in the Tuesday interview clip.

Heard described a “toxic” marriage to Depp.

“I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret,” she mentioned.

Earlier this month, her lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft instructed “CBS Mornings” that Hear was “heartbroken” by the verdict.

“One of the first things she said when she came back from the verdict when we went into the conference room, was ‘I am so sorry to all these women,'” Bredehoft recalled. “She felt like she had let down all of these women because she had more evidence than most people do. And yet they still didn’t believe her.”

Bredehoft mentioned there have been some issues that her staff needs they may have performed otherwise. She added that she thinks the environment of the trial was what performed the final function.

“We had cameras in the courtroom. Here, we had not only did we have a group of Depp fans that were there every day, 100 were allowed in, they lined up at one in the morning for wristbands to be in that courtroom, but we had everything on camera, and we had tremendous social media that was very, very, very much against Amber,” mentioned Bredehoft.

Bredehoft mentioned that Heard plans to attraction the verdict.